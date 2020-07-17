Charlene Perkins “Perk” Gray

Perk was born in Lake Charles on July 8, 1927. She passed away on July 14, 2020, in Crowley.

She was employed at Crowley High School for 25 years and loved her family, friends, music and books.

She is survived by her daughters, Carol Sanders of Houston, Texas, Christy Gray of Crowley and Maureen Guevara and husband Raul of Covington; four grandchildren, Jennifer Paulk and husband Bill, Allison Emmett and husband Brett, Dr. Benjamin Guevara and wife Amy, and Katie Allen and husband John; nine great-grandchildren, Olivia and Sophie Paulk, Grayson and Peyton Guevara, Davis, Baker and Charlie Emmett, and Annabelle and Cecelia Allen.

She was preceded in death by her parents Ora Belle and William Arthur Perkins; her husband, William E. Gray; her brother, William Arthur Perkins Jr.; one sister, Anna Belle Morris.

As per her request there will be no services at this time.

The family requests memorial contributions be made to First United Methodist Church, 321 E. Third St., Crowley, LA 70526; or the Acadia Parish Library, 1125 N. Parkerson Ave., Crowley, LA 70526.

Words of comfort may be sent to the family at www.geesey-ferguson.com.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home, 301 North Avenue F, Crowley, 337-783-3313.