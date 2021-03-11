A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 13, 2021, at Holy Temple Church of Deliverance in Crowley for Charles Joseph Love, 69, who passed away Feb. 24, 2021, at 8:42 a.m. in California.

The family is requesting a visitation from 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Holy Temple Church of Deliverance in Crowley. Inurnment will be in Woodlawn Mausoleum.

He is survived by one daughter, Melanie Love; four sons, Marcus Love, Marland Love, Marston Love and Charles Love Jr.; one sister, Mary Washington; five brothers, Fredrick Zeno, John Wayne Zeno, Kennedy Zeno, Calvin Zeno and Anthony Zeno; six grandchildren, Marland Love, Tavion Love, Darius Love, Journie Love, Amar Love and Morgan Love; and one great-grandchild, Landon Love.

Mr. Love is preceded in death by his father, Charlie Love; his mother, Margaret Johnson; one granddaughter, LaMesha Bazile Love; one sister, Paula Johnson; and one brother, Donald Zeno.

