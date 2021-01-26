A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, at 10 a.m. at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church for Charles Wilson Broussard, 79, who died Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, at 7 p.m. at Southwind Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Crowley.

Fr. Mikel Polson, pastor of St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, will officiate for the services with Fr. Ken Broussard concelebrating.

The family requests visiting hours Tuesday from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. A rosary will be recited at 6 p.m. Tuesday. Burial will be in Woodlawn Mausoleum.

Charles was a life-long parishioner of St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church. He served as a Eucharist minister, and belonged to the “Come Lord Jesus” Bible study group for many years. He served as a member of the St. Michael Parish Council, and the mixed choir.

Later in life he was able to full-fill a long-time desire to learn to play the violin, and that he did accomplish. He had a love for Cajun music, and dancing. If there was a dance floor, he would find it.

In the fall of 1979, Charles became interested in show pigeons. Being a pigeon fancier was his passion. He was part of an association called the American King Club, which promotes American show king pigeons. He was also secretary of a local club named the Cajun King Club, which consists of fanciers from this area. When asked what he liked most about his hobby, he would reply with a smile that he had a lot of fun buying and trading pigeons, and that he met a lot of lifetime friends as a result. Charles’s travels took him to Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas and Missouri.

Charles is survived by his wife of 11 years, Glenda Trahan Danna Broussard of Crowley; three daughters, Shelly B. Bergeron and her husband Cody of Iota, Beth Broussard of Atlanta, Georgia, and Mary Elizabeth Danna of Metairie; three sons, Charlie Broussard and his wife Jill of Youngsville, Fr. Ken Broussard of Lafayette and Jude Danna and his wife Dana of Crowley; and seven grandchildren, Cory Bergeron, Andrea Broussard, Austin Bergeron, Jeremiah Danna, Madelyn Danna, Elizabeth Daste and Vivian Daste.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Janet Mire Broussard; his parents, Wilson and Mary Belle Melancon Broussard; his sister, Leah Jane Broussard; and one brother, Larry Broussard.

A heartfelt appreciation is extended to Ochsner Acadia General Hospital for the phenomenal care, especially Dr. Nancy Walker who Charles adored, and trusted explicitly. With a grateful heart we would like to give thanks to Dr. Claire Trahan Ronkartz, and Dr. Max Trahan for their caring and loving support to Charles and our family. Thanks also to Southwind Nursing and Rehabilitation’s wonderful compassionate staff, nurses, aides and especially Jerad Langley, Southwind Administrator, for his concern, care and compassion.

