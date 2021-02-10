EBENEZER - Funeral services will be held Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Ebenezer Church of the Nazarene in Ebenezer, for Christopher Jonathon Boulet, 49, who died Monday, Feb. 8, 2021.

Inurnment will be in Indian Bayou Methodist Cemetery in Indian Bayou.

Pastor Barry Stephens, Pastor of Ebenezer Church of the Nazarene in Ebenezer, will conduct the memorial services.

The family has requested visitation be observed in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne, on Sunday, Feb. 14, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Survivors include five daughters, Hillary Boulet, Haylie Boulet, Hollie Boulet, Harlie Boulet and Hannalise Autrey; two grandchildren, Rankin Matthew Duhon and Zackery William Miller; parents, Windel Boulet and Mary Breaux Boulet; one sister, Nichole Boulet Menard and spouse Tre; and three nieces, Sydnee Boulet, Ava Menard and Gracie Menard.

He was preceded in death by one sister, Jennifer Boulet Harris; paternal grandparents, Paul and Ruth Boulet; and maternal grandparents, Gilford and Eula Breaux.

