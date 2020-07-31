Cindy Gina Marie Brackins, 56, of Crowley, passed away on Friday, July 24, 2020, at Our Lady Of Lourdes Hospital after a long illness.

She was a long-term resident of Camelot Nursing Home in Crowley and was given excellent care until her passing.

Gina was born and raised in Crowley and joined the Job Corps after high school. At a young age, she was baptized and made her First Communion at St. Teresa Catholic Church in Crowley.

She worked at various jobs in and around Crowley, namely Waffle House and Walmart, while she raised two sons, Domtreius and Coby.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Johnson Brackins Jr. and Verneda Hebert Brackins, as well as three brothers, Johnson “Johnny Tutz” Brackins III, Roy Brackins Sr. and Charles Brackns.

She leaves to mourn her two sons, Dometrius Brackins of Baton Rouge and Coby Brackins of Las Vegas, Nevada; one sister Verna Bristow Brackins, and one brother, Donnie Brackins, both of Crowley; as well as her cherished niece,Trudy Lorick of Crowley; three grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

The Brackins Family extends heartfelt appreciation to all the health care professionals assisting in Gina’s care, beginning with Dialysis Clinic, Inc. ,of Crowley, Acadia General Hospital in Crowley, Lafayette General (LGMC), Our Lady of Lourdes in Lafayette, and mostly and especially to the staff of Camelot Nursing Home for their untiring and dedicated service making sure Gina got the care she needed. Thank you!

Ford and Joseph Funeral Home in Crowley has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, services will be limited. There will be a brief visitation in the Chapel of Ford and Joseph Funeral Home, 577 N. Avenue C on Friday from 9 to 10:45 a.m., followed by a private graveside committal in West Crowley Cemetery with Fr. Godwin Imoru of St. Teresa Catholic Church officiating.

Please leave condolences at www.fordandjosephFH.com.