Private funeral services will be held at Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home Chapel for C.J. Spell, 60, who passed away Wednesday, April 29, 2020, in Lafayette.

Rev. Jimmy Broussard, pastor of First Presbyterian Church, will be officiating for the services.

Interment will be in Indian Bayou Cemetery.

In years past, C.J. was an avid bowler, but even more so, he loved encouraging youth while coaching baseball. He was also a referee for youth basketball and an umpire for baseball.

He mentored many youths of all ages. They always came back to him with nothing but praise and respect in their older years.

He is survived by his wife, Valarie Monte Spell of Crowley; five siblings, Lynn Hargrave of Scott, Randy Spell of Crowley, Lyndale Spell of Bradenton, Florida, Charmaine Spell of Mire, and Keith Guillotte of Crowley; two sons he never had, Mark Spell and wife Brittany, and Josh Spell; one stepson, Al Credeur and wife Angela of Mire; and two granddaughters, Allie and Avery Credeur.

C.J. is preceded in death by his parents, Chip and Lou Guillotte Spell.

