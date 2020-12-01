“I have fought a good fight, I finished my course I have kept the faith; Henceforth there is laid up for me a crown of righteousness which the Lord, the righteous judge, shall give me at that day . . . 2 Timothy 4:7-8”

LAFAYETTE - On November 26, 2020, The Angel of Death sounded her trumpet and a beautiful white dove bounded Rayne, Louisiana, where a faithful servant awaited his master’s call.

Clarence “Bob” Joseph was born on December 9, 1951, to Fridley P. Joseph and Helen Charles Joseph in Lafayette.

“Bob”, as all his family and friends all knew him, was a loving, caring, passionate and devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, brother-in-law, cousin and friend.

Bob met and married his lifelong companion, Brenda Crandle Joseph, in Rayne. To this union, two beautiful daughters were born.

Bob graduated from Holy Rosary Institute in Lafayette in 1970 and went on to attend Bay St. Louis Seminary College. He worked as a home health aide and offshore derrickman for many years.

After retiring, he found a unique talent and passion for training and raising gaming roosters. Bob was well known and respected for having some of the best gamming roosters.

Bob was proceeded in death by his parents, Fridley P. Joseph and Helen Charles Joseph, and one daughter, Faith Bessard.

Bob leaves to cherish his precious memories a loving wife, Brenda Crandle Joseph of Rayne; one son, Lawrence “Scooby” Dugas (Kasey) of Lafayette; one daughter, Tajuana Bessard of Rayne; one sister, Camella Sinegal (Alfred) of Carencro; one aunt, Alberta LaDell of Jackson, Mississippi; three granddaughters, Kiara, Cameron and Amaya; one great-grandson, Braylon Jr.; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Funeral services will be held Saturday Dec. 5, at Kinchen Funeral Home, 1011 North St. Antoine, Lafayette, LA 70501.

The family has requested public visitation at the funeral home from 9 a.m. until 10 a.m., with a private service to be held at 10 a.m. due to COVID-19 restrictions.