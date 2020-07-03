Article Image Alt Text

Clyde Ray Cooper

Fri, 07/03/2020 - 12:47pm
CROWLEY

Funeral services will be held Monday, July 6, at 11 a.m. in the Chapel of Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home for Clyde Ray Cooper, 72, who died Monday, June 29, 2020, in Crowley.
Rev. Gerard Morgan will officiate for the services.
The family requests visiting hours Monday from 9 a.m. to service time.
Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery.
Mr. Cooper is survived by two sons, Darren Cooper and wife Gaila of Rayne, and Jeremy Cooper Roberie of Youngsville; one brother, Billy Cooper of Crowley; numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Ethel Meshell Cooper; and one brother, Douglas Cooper.
Words of comfort may be sent to the family at www.geesey-ferguson.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home, 301 N. Avenue F, Crowley, 337-783-3313.

Acadia Parish Today

Crowley Post-Signal
602 N. Parkerson Ave, Crowley, LA 70526
Phone: 337-783-3450
Fax: 337-788-0949

Rayne-Acadian Tribune
108 North Adama, Rayne, LA 70578
Phone: 337-334-3186
Fax: 337-334-8474

Church Point News
315 N. Main St., Church Point, LA 70525
Phone: 337-684-5711
Fax: 337-684-5793

Acadia Parish Today Copyright  © 2020