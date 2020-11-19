Cynthia G. Robinson Winbush

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nove. 21, at First Church of God In Christ, 328 N. Avenue B, Crowley, for Mrs. Cynthia Gail Robinson Winbush, 68, who entered eternal rest on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at Ochsner Lafayette General University Hospital in Lafayette.

Interment will be West Crowley Cemetery.

Bishop Alton Gatlin, pastor of First Church of God In Christ, will be officiating the funeral service.

Mrs. Winbush was a retired educator of the Acadia Parish School System. She was the past president of the National Association of University Women (NAUW). She was also the owner of Gail’s Glorious Garments.

Mrs. Winbush leaves to cherish her memories her loving husband, Timothy L. Winbush Sr. of Crowley; two sons, Timothy Winbush Jr. of Houston, Texas, and Tyson L. Winbush Sr. of Crowley; five brothers, Leon (Tamara) Robinson Jr. of Marietta, Georgia, Reginald Robinson of Baton Rouge, Durwyn Robinson of Los Angeles, California, and Kerwyn Robinson and Andre Robinson, both of Dallas, Texas; one sister, Wanda Comeaux of Dallas, Texas; five grandchildren, Tarek Sonnier and Timaya L. Winbush, both of Houston, Texas, Tiara L. Winbush, Tyson L. Winbush Jr. and Tre L. Winbush, all of Crowley; one great-grandchild, Addison Sonnier of Houston, Texas; a special uncle, Bishop Roy L.H. Winbush of Lafayette; a special niece, Lashunda Comeaux of Dallas, Texas; Prayer Partners – Saints and Educators World Wide; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, uncles, aunts, relatives, friends and all those who lives she touched, seeds she planted as she passed this way.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Delores Reese Robinson and Leon Robinson Sr.

Visitation will be held on Friday, Nov. 20, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at First Church of God In Christ. A memorial celebration will follow immediately from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Please be advised we will adhere to the safety measures and precautions provided by the state of Louisiana due to COVID-19. Masks are required for those who will be in attendance.

Words of condolences may be expressed at fordandjosephfh.com.

Ford and Joseph Funeral Home, 577 N. Avenue C, Crowley, (337) 514-5217, is in charge of arrangements.