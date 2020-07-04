RAYNE - Memorial Services will be held Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at Gossen Funeral Home Chapel in Rayne, for David John Jackson, 55, who died Thursday, July 2, at St. Patrick's Hospital in Lake Charles.

Interment will be in the St. Joseph #2 Cemetery, Rayne.

Deacon Denis LaCroix of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Rayne, will conduct the memorial services.

Survivors include his father, Cecil Jackson; spouse Zelma of Williston, Florida; two sisters, Karen Jackson Racca and Carolyn Jackson Guilbeaux (Xavier), both of Rayne; three nephews, Brandon Racca, Lance Racca and spouse Maggie, and Joseph Trim, all of Rayne; two great-nieces, Madison Racca and Zoe-Margaret Racca; and a great-nephew, Athen Racca.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Katherine Boudreaux Comeaux, and his maternal grandparents, L.J. and Gertrude Boudreaux.

A Rosary will be prayed Tuesday, July 7, at 9:30 a.m. in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne.

The family requests that visitation be observed in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne, on Tuesday July 7, from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

