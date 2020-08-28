RAYNE - Funeral services will be held Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, at a 3:30 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rayne, for Deacon Daniel Lee Besse, 70, who died Thursday, Aug. 27, at his residence in Rayne, surrounded by his family.

Interment will be in Leger Cemetery in Rayne.

Bishop J. Douglas Deshotel, Bishop of Diocese of Lafayette, will be the Celebrant of the Funeral Mass and conduct the funeral services, with Rev. Brent Smith, Pastor of St. Joseph Catholic, as con-celebrate.

Survivors include his wife of 51 years, Madeline Landry Besse of Rayne; two sons, Greg Besse and spouse Redessa of Mire and John Besse of Rayne; four grandchildren, Andrew Besse and spouse Elizabeth of Plaisance, Reese Besse of Mire, Zoe Besse of Rayne and Katie Besse of Rayne; three brothers, Dave Besse III and spouse Suzanne of Baton Rouge, Kenneth Besse and spouse Cricket of Lafayette and Kevin Besse of Rayne; and four sisters, Christine Besse of Lafayette, Mary Guidry of Lafayette, Angela Huckaby and spouse William of Eunice, and Rebecca Gogola and spouse Michael of Youngsville.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Dave Albert Besse Jr. and Elsie Jane Boudreaux Besse; brother, Raymond Besse; and sister, Susan Besse.

A Rosary will be prayed Monday, Aug. 31, at noon and a Divine Mercy Chaplet at 3 p.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rayne.

The family has requested visitation be observed at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rayne, on Monday Aug. 31, from noon until 3 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Daniel Lee Besse’s name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude PL, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.

