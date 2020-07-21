Funeral services will be held on Friday, July 24, 2020, at 11 a.m. in the Duhon Funeral Home Chapel in Crowley for Dolley R. Comeaux, 68, who passed away on Monday, July 20, 2020, at 12:55 a.m. at Acadia General Hospital in Crowley.

Rev. Kerry Doucet, pastor of Crossway Fellowship Church will be officiating for the services. Burial will be held in Abshire Cemetery in rural Kaplan.

The family has requested the visitation to be held on Thursday, July 23, 2020, at 12:30 p.m. until 8 p.m. in the Duhon Funeral Home Chapel in Crowley. Visitation will resume on Friday at 8 a.m. until time of services.

Survivors include her husband of thirty-one years, Fernand “Butch” Comeaux II of Crowley; one son, Gerald Steven Dronet of Crowley; one daughter, Tammy Borde of Crowley; five grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

Mrs. Comeaux was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Effie P. Richard, and one son-in-law, Gerald Lee Borde.

