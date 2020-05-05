Article Image Alt Text

Dolores Clostia Mire

Tue, 05/05/2020 - 4:43pm
CROWLEY

Private graveside services will be held in Abshire Cemetery for Dolores Clostio Mire, 84, who passed away May 4, 2020, in Crowley.
Rev. Peter Gaughan, pastor of First United Methodist Church in Crowley, will be officiating for the services.
She is survived by two sons, Tim Mire and wife Laura of Egan, and Steve Mire and wife Ann of Crowley; one sister, Patsy Romero of Kaplan; two brothers, Gerald Clostio of Abbeville, and Donald Clostio of Mount Pleasant, Texas; eight grandchildren, Brock Mire, Justin Mire, David Mire, Cemone Mire, Katherine Grannemann, Mallory Kebodeaux, Natalie Mire and Matthew Mire; and 12 great-grandchildren.
Mrs. Mire is preceded in death by her husband, Homer Mire; her parents, Arvis and Eunice Herpin Clostio; and one grandson, Luke Mire.
In lieu of flowers and food, memorial contributions may be made in her name to First United Methodist Church of Crowley Building Fund: P.O. Box 1064 Crowley, LA 70527
The family would like to thank the staff of Lamm Family Care, especially Courtney, Marissa, and Sonya.
Condolences and memories may be sent to the family by www.geesey-ferguson.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home of Crowley.

