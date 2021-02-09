A Mass of Christian Burial was held at 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 8, at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Mermentau for Dominique Woods Jr., 85, who passed away Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, in Morse.

Fr. Randall Moreau pastor of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church officiated for the services. The family requested visiting hours be held Sunday from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Monday from 8 a.m. to 10:15 a.m. at Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home in Crowley. A rosary was recited at 6 p.m. on Sunday. A private graveside service was held at Hanks Cemetery.

Mr. Woods was a lifetime resident of the Morse community. He was a Veteran of the United States Army. He enjoyed his years of farming, gardening and being barefooted. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He will be missed by all who knew him.

Mr. Woods is survived by his wife, Betty Jane Broussard Woods; his daughter, Patricia Gary and her husband Donlean Gary Jr.; his two sons, John Woods Sr. and wife Lisa Woods and Mark Woods and wife Dana Woods; three granddaughters, Laura Griffith and husband Matthew Griffith, Katelyn Sloane and husband Nicolas Sloane and Morgan Gary and husband Sage Gary; seven grandsons, John Woods Jr., Justin Woods and wife Morgan Woods, Donlean Gary III, Lazarus Gary, Jordan Gary, Owen Woods and Koby Woods; six great-grandchildren, Jackson, William, Henry, Tucker, Liam and Hugo; and his four sisters, Laura Zaunbrecher, Mary Dommert, June Zaunbrecher and Sally Cormier and husband Roy Cormier.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Dominique Woods Sr. and Edmae Woods; his daughter, Rhonda Woods; his granddaughter, Gabriel Gary; and his three brothers-in-law, Fred Zaunbrecher, Buddy Dommert and Richard “Top” Zaunbrecher.

Pallbearers were John Woods Sr., Mark Woods, John Woods Jr., Justin Woods, Jordan Gary and Owen Woods.

The family wishes to thank Louisiana Hospice and Palliative Care of Jennings along with his sitters, Kim Bourgeois, Sierra Bourgeois, Olivia LeJeune, Edith LeJeune and Holly Rankin for their compassionate care of Mr. Woods.

Condolences and memories may be sent to the family by www.geesey-ferguson.com.

Arrangements were entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home of Crowley.