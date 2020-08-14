The family of Donnie J. Signorelli has announced his passing on Aug. 13, 2020, at Jennings Rehabilitation Hospital.

Mr. Signorelli, 82, donated his body to the LSU Health Sciences Center in New Orleans for medical research.

He is survived by two sons, Patrick Signorelli and Joseph “Joey” Signorelli; one daughter, Lisa Signorelli Morgan; one brother, Phillip Signorelli of Moses Lake, Washington; one sister, Mary Signorelli of Chelan, Washington; nine grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Maryln Signorelli; his parents, Joseph and Angelina Cagnina Signorelli; and two brothers, Joseph “Tater” Signorelli Jr. and Larry Signorelli.

The family would like to extend its thanks to the Crowley DCI dialysis clinic and Crowley’s Dr. Robert Aertker.