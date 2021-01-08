DUSON - The memorial service was held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2020, at St. Benedict Catholic Church in Duson, for Edwin “Keith” Handy, 44, who entered eternal rest on Sunday, Dec. 20, at Ochsner Medical Center in Baton Rouge.

Rev. Aaron Melancon officiated the memorial service.

A wake service was held at 8 a.m. and the Rosary was at 9:00 a.m.

Mr. Handy leaves to cherish his memories his wife, De Anna Papillion Handy of Baton Rouge; his parents, Ella and Louis Handy Jr. of Crowley; two sons, Deion Handy of Fort Hood, Texas and Aden Handy of Kingsport, Tennessee; one daughter, Mallory Handy of Kingsport, Tennessee; one sister, Kalisha Handy of Centerton, Arkansas; one brother, Frank Andrus Sr. (Raedessa) of Gray; maternal grandmother, Ivory Solomon of Crowley; goddaughter, Asialyn Jolivette of Rayne; nephew, Frank Andrus Jr. of Crowley; and a host of relatives and friends.

He is preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Louis Handy Sr.; paternal grandmother, Sarah Handy; maternal grandfather, Albert Solomon.

Honorary pallbearers were Deion Handy, Frank Andrus Sr., Ezzie Charles, Chad Arceneaux, Jason Lewis, Aden Handy, Jessie Paul, Brock Manuel, William Board, OJ Solomon and Osborne Butler.

The Rayne native was a 1994 honor graduate of Rayne High School where he was honored as “Mr. RHS.” He went on to graduate from East Central University in Ada, Oklahoma with a bachelor’s degree in computer science and was employed as a software developer. During his four years in Oklahoma, he continued his sports career playing four years of college football.

Over the years, Keith found joy in sports, especially the New Orleans Saints and the LSU Tigers, in addition to traveling, spending time with his family and friends, and always finding a way to make those around him smile.

