With heavy hearts and great sadness the family announces the passing of Elaine Sittig Dupré, our loving and devoted mother, sister, grandmother and friend, on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, in the comfort of her home with her loving family by her side. She was 80.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 2 p.m. on Thursday, May 28, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Iota.

Burial will follow in the Mt. Calvary Cemetery with Father Jude Thierry, celebrant.

Elaine Marie Sittig Dupré was born on Aug. 6, 1939, as the oldest child of John C. and Yola Rasberry Sittig of Iota. She graduated from St. Francis Catholic School and in 1959, married Izzie Joseph Dupré. Upon her marriage, Elaine moved onto the Dupré family farm, the setting that she worked tirelessly to create as not just a home to raise her family but ultimately her own personal paradise that she readily shared to others. Dupré Farms would be Elaine’s home for the remainder of her lifetime.

An ever-devoted member of Iota community, Elaine reigned as Miss Iota in 1955. She remained a patron to her St. Francis alma mater, was a member of both the Catholic Daughters and St. Martha’s Guild.

In 2005, Elaine purchased the oldest brick building on Iota’s main street, resurrecting it to its former glory and establishing the Iota Mercantile and Museum. As a founding member of the Iota First (IF) Club, Elaine graciously offered part of her historical space to house a museum area, solely dedicated to preserving treasured relics and memorabilia from the town that she grew up in and continued to support is growth.

Until her health would no longer allow, Elaine continued to host coffee parties, political functions, and other gatherings in her cherished landmark.

Upon her husband’s retirement, Elaine helped in turning their beautiful family lake into Lake Felix Campground. The lake on Dupré Farms was Elaine’s sanctuary. She loved the outdoors, fishing, and entertaining friends, both old and new. Lake Felix was a piece of Elaine that she happily shared with others.

Elaine is survived by her husband of 61 years, Izzie Dupré; her daughter, Felicia Dupré; and her sons, Joshua Dupré, Zan Dupré and his wife Jennifer, and Adam Dupré and wife Amanda; and also her grandchildren, Tyler and Myles Moreau; Luke, Aimee, and Anne Dupré; her sister, Charlotte Zaunbrecher; and her brother, Olan Sittig.

Elaine is preceded in death by her parents and one sister, Joycelyn Sittig Hebert.

