Evelyn Sonnier Petitjean

RAYNE - A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at St. Joseph Catholic Church on Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. for Evelyn S. Petitjean, 87, who died Sunday, December 13, 2020 in Ochsner Acadia General, Crowley, LA.

Interment will be in the St. Joseph Cemetery #2, Mausoleum, Rayne, LA.

Surviving are her daughter, Andree Petitjean Wingate and husband Marvin of Rayne, two sons, Assessor James J. Petitjean and wife Lyn of Rayne, Joseph S. Petitjean of Rayne, six grandchildren, Alexis Wingate, Alanna Wingate, Elise Petitjean, Mariette P. Mahaffey and husband John Michael , Pete Petitjean and fiancee' Amanda Kittel, Ann P. LaCroix and husband Paul, six great grandchildren, Audrey Mahaffey, Katherine Hensgens, Nicholas Mahaffey, Caroline Hensgens, Evelyn Mahaffey, Alexandra Hensgens, Norah Mahaffey, and brother Donald E. Sonnier, Sr. and wife Twyla.

She was preceded in death by her husband Thomas D. “Tommy” Petitjean, Sr., son, Dr. Thomas D. Petitjean, Jr., parents, Joseph A. Sonnier, Sr. and Eleanor Edwards Sonnier, and brother Joseph A. Sonnier, Jr.

She was born September 4, 1933 in Rayne, LA, to Joseph A. Sonnier, Sr., and Eleanor E. Sonnier. Evelyn was a graduate of Rayne High School and was selected as the 1950 Homecoming Queen. Her children cherished growing up admiring her crown made of paper. Mrs. Petitjean attended SLI, now the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. Evelyn was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She blessed us all with a happy spirit and loving heart. Her youthful enthusiasm was cherished by her grandchildren. Evelyn created a home for family and friends - a place of comfort for everyone to enjoy.

Evelyn was a lifelong parishioner of St. Joseph Catholic Church and a member of the Catholic Daughters of the Americas.

Pallbearers will be her son, Assessor James J. Petitjean, grandson Pete Petitjean, son in law Marvin Wingate, nephews Dave Cook, Robert Cook and Dave Petitjean, III. Honorary pallbearers are her youngest son, Joseph S. Petitjean and brother Donald Sonnier, Sr.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Evelyn’s name to St. Michael Catholic School, 805 East Northern Avenue, Crowley, LA 70526 or the charity of your choice.

