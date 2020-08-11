The family and friends of Gay Guidry are mourning the loss of their loved one who was called from this life on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, at the age of 79.

Gay was born in Jennings to Gustave “Gus” Godeaux and Eudia Cormier Godeaux on July 18, 1941. She enjoyed spending her time playing Bingo and Pokeno, reading and sewing. Gay loved when she was able to spend time visiting with her family and friends. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Gay is survived by her sister, Corita (Michael) Hoffpauir of Robert’s Cove; sisters-in-law, Sheila “Gary” Godeaux, Janet “Gerald” Godeaux and Irene “Willie” Godeaux; and a host of extended family and friends.

Gay was preceded in death by her parents, Gustave and Eudia C. Godeaux; beloved husband, Dave Guidry Jr.; son, Brendon “Brent” Guidry; and siblings, Shelby Maris, Gerald Godeaux, Stanford Godeaux, Gustav “Willie” Godeaux and Gary Godeaux.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Gay Devine Godeaux Guidry will be held at St. John the Evangelist, in Mermentau, on Thursday, Aug. 13, at 2 p.m. with Rev. Randall Moreau officiating.

Visitation will be held at Matthews and Son Funeral Home on Thursday, Aug. 13, from 9 a.m. until the time of her Mass with a Rosary recited at 11:30 a.m.

Gay’s family is honoring her wishes to be cremated. Interment will take place at a later date in St. John the Evangelist’s Cemetery.

To extend online condolences, please visit our website at www.matthewsandsonfuneralhome.net.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Matthews and Son Funeral Home.