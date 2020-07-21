A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rayne, for Gladys Richard Maloz, 92, who passed away Monday, July 20, 2020, at 12:23 a.m. at Acadia General Hospital in Crowley.

Fr. Gary Schexnayder will officiate for the service. The family requests visitation from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at Gossen Funeral Home. Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery #2 in the Mausoleum.

Ms. Gladys was employed at Mervin Kahn in various departments. After many years of service, Ms. Gladys decided to shift her career in another direction, taking on a new profession as a sales clerk at Cliff’s Shoe Repair from 1978 until 1990.

When the need for a full-time caretaker for her mom and dad arose, Ms. Gladys moved to Indian Bayou to care for her parents. In the early 90s, her brother James needed care as well; once again, Ms. Gladys answered the call by moving James into the same home as her parents so she could care for them all. After a short battle with cancer, James passed away on Feb. 3, 2004. Shortly thereafter, Ms. Gladys’s father, Dallas, began to take a turn for the worse, leading to his passing on Jan. 1, 2001. When Ms. Gladys’s own health started to decline, the family decided to admit their mom, Anna, to a long-term care facility in Rayne. Having never learned to drive, Ms. Gladys made many trips to Rayne Guest Home to visit her mom with the assistance of her brother, Gilford. She was a wonderful caretaker of her parents and her brother James. In 2012, Ms. Gladys herself needed long-term care, and she became a resident at what was then known as Rayne Guest House (now called The Ellington) until her passing early Monday morning.

In her younger years, Ms. Gladys was the rock upon whom her brothers and sisters depended for assistance. Ms. Gladys’s pride and joy, however, were her son Louis and her four grandchildren. Ms. Gladys’s sense of humor and the care with which she extended her loved ones was well known and admired within her family.

Ms. Maloz is survived by her daughter-in-law, Beverly Olinger Maloz of Crowley; her four grandchildren, Louis “Joey” Maloz and his wife Michelle of Crowley, Amy Maloz of Youngsville, Christina M. Gary and her husband Bryan of Lafayette and Brad Maloz and his wife Nicole of Crowley; eight great-grandchildren, Mylaina “Lainee” Gary, Kynnedie Maloz, Megan Maloz, Haley Maloz, Melise Maloz, Peyton Maloz, Annalise Maloz and Liam Gary; two brothers, Gilford Richard and his wife Lois and Harry Richard; one sister, Shirley Hanks; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Ms. Gladys is preceded in death by her husband, Willis Maloz; her beloved son, Louis Maloz; her parents, Dallas and Anna LeBlanc Richard; her brother, James Richard; and her in-laws, Louis and Ovelia B. Maloz.

Pallbearers will be Joey Maloz, Brad Maloz, Bryan Gary, Les Jones, Peyton Maloz and Glenn Richard. Readers will be Megan Maloz and Haley Maloz.

The family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to the CNAs, LPNs and administrative team at The Ellington. The care of Ms. Gladys was exceptional and compassionate at all times, and the family cannot thank you enough for all that you did for her.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be sent to Crowley Christian Care, P.O. Box 686, Crowley, 70526; Food Net of Acadiana, P.O. Box 53997, Lafayette, 70505; or Hospice of Acadiana, 2600 Johnston Street - Suite 200, Lafayette, 70506.

