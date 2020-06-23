RAYNE - Funeral services will be held Friday, June 26, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Gossen Funeral Home Chapel in Rayne, for Gloria Ann Richard Wyatt, 81, who died Monday, June 22, at The Heart Hospital of Lafayette in Lafayette.

Interment will be in the Elizabeth Memorial Baptist Cemetery in Branch.

Pastor Micah Collins, Pastor of Elizabeth Memorial Baptist Church in Branch, will conduct the funeral services.

Survivors include her husband of 35 years, Wayne Wyatt of Rayne, four step-children, Yvette Wyatt Salvatierra and spouse Erwin of Lafayette, Lydia Wyatt Ceasaretti and spouse Luke of Las Vegas, Nevada, Jeffrey Wyatt and spouse Rhonda of Las Vegas, Nevada, and Michael Wyatt and spouse Emily of Lafayette; two step-grandchildren, Danielle LeBlanc and Nicholas Wyatt; one step-great-grandchild, Bailey Breakfield; one brother, Lawence “Pete” Richard of Rosenberg, Texas; special niece, Kollie Domingue Doucet of Crowley; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father, Ovey Richard; mother, Florence Domingue Richard; two sisters, Jeanette Domingue and Thelma Morton; four brothers-in-law, Purvis Domingue, Buddy Gilbert, Buddy Morton and Coy Wyatt; one niece, Sharon Domingue; one nephew, Jason Domingue; and two sisters-in-law, Sara Wyatt and Pat Richard.

The family requests visitation be observed in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne, on Friday, June 26, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Friends may view the obituary and guestbook online at www.gossenfuneralhome.net.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Gossen Funeral Home, Inc. of Rayne, LA, 334-3141.