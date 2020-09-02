Private graveside services will be held at Woodlawn Mausoleum for Gloria Aube Fogleman, 87, who passed away Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, in Crowley.

Fr. Marshall Boulet will be officiating for the services.

Mrs. Fogleman was born in Rayne and resided in Crowley as a homemaker. Gloria and her husband Ernest were involved with the Crowley Town Club and she was the Queen to King Cimmer XLV in 2000, the theme was Broadway Our Way.

She loved spending time with her family, especially bringing her grandchildren to the beach every year.

She is survived by three children, Bryan Fogleman and wife Marlene of Crowley, Jeffrey Fogleman and wife Kim of DeRidder, and Christina Fogleman Doty and husband Greg of Crowley; eight grandchildren, Amy Woodard and husband Brandon, Trey Fogleman and wife Kourtney, Justin Fogleman, Joshua Fogleman, Brad Pommier and wife Melina, Colby Pommier and wife Candice, Zach Doty and wife Alayna, and Matthew Doty; and 10 great-grandchildren.

Mrs. Fogleman is preceded in death by her husband, Ernest Roy Fogleman Jr.; her parents, Isadore and Lovinia Baronet Aube; and her sister, Joyce Herring.

The family would like to thank Dr. Karrie Kilgore and Lamm Hospice for their care and compassion given to Mrs. Fogleman.

Condolences may be made to the family by www.geesey-ferguson.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home of Crowley.