A Memorial Gathering will be held Wednesday, Sept. 16, from 1 until 3 p.m. at the Iota Banquet Hall in Iota for Gregory Mitchell Breaux, 29, of Iota,, who died at 3:35 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, at the Acadia General Hospital.

Gregory was born May 26, 1991, in Crowley. He was a 2010 graduate of Iota high School. He loved to write books, play video games and hang out with his friends.

He is survived by his parents, Roderick and Peggy Guidry Breaux of Iota; his brother Marcus Breaux of Houston, Texas; his maternal grandmother Pat Guidry of Ebenezer; and his paternal grandmother Stella Breaux; four aunts Kimberly Guidry of Crowley, Janet Hebert of Evangeline, Jennifer Perry and husband Joey of Crowley and Jill Breaux of Lyons Point; two uncles Tommy Breaux and wife Kathy of Cove, Texas, and Wayne Guidry and wife Linda of Egan.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Nujay Guidry; and his paternal grandfather Garland Breaux; three uncles Gregory Guidry, Michael Breaux and Jeffery Breaux; and one aunt Sandra Breaux.

Duhon Funeral Home - Crowley, (337) 783-1395, 1529 Crowley-Rayne Hwy., Crowley, is in charge of all of the arrangements.