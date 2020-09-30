RAYNE - Funeral services will be held Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at a 11 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at Our Mother of Mercy Catholic Church in Rayne, for Hardy James, 82, who died Sunday, Sept. 20, at Camelot Place Nursing Home in Crowley.

Interment will be in the Our Mother of Mercy Cemetery in Rayne.

Rev. Emmanuel O. Awe S.S.J., Pastor of Our Mother of Mercy Catholic Church in Rayne, will be the Celebrant of the Funeral Mass and will conduct the funeral services.

Survivors include his children, including eight daughters, Doretha Baily and spouse Eddie of Houston, Texas, Sharrie Boudreaux of Tacoma, Washington, Robella James of New Orleans, Miesha Lane and spouse Roshaud of Houston, Texas, Valeria Morales and spouse Gregory of Houston, Texas, Glenetta Nelson and spouse Edgar of Rayne, Glowanna Francis and spouse Barry of Rayne, and Paultrice Franzier and spouse Marcus of Rayne; three sons, Hardy Swafford and spouse Doniqua of Houston, Texas, Gastone Lawrence of Rayne, and Gilbert James and spouse Dena of Rayne; numerous grandchildren; numerous great grandchildren numerous great-great-grandchildren; three sisters, Kit Johnson of Omaha, Nebraska, Eva Moore and spouse Alfonzo of Fayette, Mississippi, and Ruby Bennette of Natchez, Mississippi; and two brothers, Claude James and spouse Mary of Itta Bena, Mississippi, and Jimmie James and spouse Carolyn of McComb, Mississippi.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Shirley James; second wife, Mattie Swafford; third wife, Mary James; father, Richard Bowman; mother, India James Felton; two sons, Ronnie James and Cedric James; one daughter, Patricia James; one sister, Mary Hellen James; and two brothers, Al Stampley and Donald James.

Mr. James was a member of the Masonic Lodge #313 in Rayne for many years.

The family requests visitation be observed in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne on Saturday, Oct. 3, from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

