Private graveside services were held at Woodlawn Mausoleum for Helen Sewe Kloor, 98, who passed away Monday, May 4, 2020, at Southwind Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

Fr. Mikel Polson, pastor of St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, officiated for the service.

Survivors include two sons, David D. Kloor of Port Charlotte, Florida, and Michael F. Kloor of Bay St. Louis, Mississippi; one daughter, Susan K. Osborne of Crowley; 10 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren.

Mrs. Kloor is preceded in death by her husband, Woodrow W. Kloor; and her eldest son, Louis W. Kloor.

The family would like to express their gratitude for the excellent medical attention given by Dr. Robert Aertker and his team. The family would also like to thank all the many people who offered their love and support through the years especially to Jerad Langley and the entire staff of Southwind Nursing Center and Grace Hospice for their outstanding care.

