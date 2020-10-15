A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, Oct. 17, at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Iota for Hurley Hugh Gautreaux, 88, who died Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, in Sunset.

Fr. Jude Thierry, pastor of St. Joseph Catholic Church, will officiate for the services.

The family requests visiting hours Friday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. A rosary will be recited Friday at 6:30 p.m.

Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery.

Mr. Gautreaux was a native of Crowley and longtime resident of Iota. He retired as Postmaster in Iota after 30 years of service with the U.S. Postal Service.

He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and the French Choir, Lions Club, American Legion and Knights of Columbus. He also was a member and past president of the Crowley Art Association and an avid wood carver.

Mr. Hurley served his country in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War.

Hurley is survived by his wife of 63 years, Leatrice Simar Gautreaux of Iota; one daughter, Dixie Guilbeau and husband Tim of Sunset; two sisters, Jeanette G. Stutes of Crowley, and Velma G. Kibodeaux of Roberts Cove; one brother, Richard Gautreaux of Crowley; two grandchildren, Brandon Guilbeau and wife Kristina of Tomball, Texas, Britni Taylor and husband Matthew of Arnaudville; four great-grandchildren, Emma and Austin Guilbeau, Mason and Mila Taylor, Mona Borel and son Bryson, whom Hurley and Leatrice raised as a daughter.

He was preceded in death by one great-grandchild, Mercer Taylor; great-nephew, Joel Reppond; his parents, Willie and Edith Wirtz Gautreaux; two brothers, W.C. and Ralph Gautreaux; one sister, Gloria LeBlanc.

Words of comfort may be sent to the family at www.geesey-ferguson.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home, 509 Duson Ave., Iota, 337-779-2669.