To every thing there is a season, and a time to every purpose under the heaven A time to be born and a time to die;…

- Ecclesiastes 3:1-2a

Mrs. Ida Blaze Price was born to Isaac and Mary Lena Blaze in Welsh on Jan. 27, 1928. She married Arbie Price from Houston, Texas.

She joined BBE Tabernacle Church in Houston. While residing in Houston, Ida worked at Dr. Seale Johnson’s office as well as worked for Lanson Ditto before retiring.

In 2017, she moved to Louisiana and resided at Magnolia Estate in Lafayette.

Ida was preceded in death by her parents: Isaac and Mary Lena Blaze; her husband: Arbie Price; three brothers: Harry Blaze, L.L. Blaze, and Calvin Dunn; two sisters: Mary Bryant and Zelma Domino.

She leaves to cherish her precious memories, her daughter: Arbie Sue (Larry) Ardoin of Lafayette; two grandchildren: Lakindra Ardoin and Larry Paul Ardoin II, both of Houston; two great grandchildren: Maikayla Petitt and Larry Paul Ardoin III, both of Houston; two sisters: Rena Green and Eva Dean Joseph both of Crowley; one brother-in-law, David Bryant of Lake Charles; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.