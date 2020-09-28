Ivy “Butch” Walker III passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, at the age 62.

A Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 29, at 11 a.m. at Quirk and Son Funeral Home of Eunice with Pastor Tommy McManus officiating.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 29, from 8 a.m. until time of services.

“Butch” is survived by his step-mother, Beatrice Walker Barrett and husband George; his brother, Dr. Kevin Flash and wife Rebecca and their two children, Jennifer Flash and Kimberly Boenig; his sister, Dawn Walker Chauvin and husband Darren and their children, Trevor, Kayla, Sierra, Christian, Hannah, Theresa, Emma, Matthew, as well as deceased child, Rebecca; his aunt, Tracy Martin and husband Joe and their children, Rebecca and Amy; his uncle, Armas Courville, Jr. and wife Nancy and their son, Brandon.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ivy Walker Jr. and Crystal Olson Walker.