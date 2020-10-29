Jackie Elwood Atkinson passed away at home on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at the age of 86.

He was born on Aug. 10, 1934, in Ebenezer to Louis Atkinson Sr. and Hazel Faulk Atkinson. He was a longtime resident of Mandeville.

Jackie was preceded in death by his brother Louis “Sonny” Atkinson Jr.; and sisters June Petry and Judy Matte.

He is survived by his wife, Marie Breaux Atkinson; his daughters Amiee Fitzmorris (Keith) and Rachel Perry (Charles); his sisters, Velva Folds, Nancy Matte and Beth Hanks; his three grandchildren, Johnny, Jacey and Jaden Fitzmorris; as well numerous nieces and nephews.

Jackie was a veteran of the United States Army. He retired from the Louisiana State Department of Transportation after many years of service.

Upon retiring, Jackie enjoyed traveling the United States in his travel trailer following NASCAR races and visiting 46 of the 50 states.

The family wishes to thank the staff of St. Joseph’s Hospice for their care and compassion.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral services at E.J. Fielding Funeral Home, 2260 W. 21st Ave., Covington.

An evening visitation will take place on Thursday, Oct. 29, from 5 p.m until 7 p.m and on Friday, Oct. 30, beginning at 9 a.m., followed by a service at 11 a.m.

Interment will take place at the Mandeville Garden Mausoleum on Montgomery Street.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Ebenezer Methodist Church, the St. Tammany Cancer Center, Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center or the Alzheimer’s Association Louisiana Chapter.

