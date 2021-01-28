IDAHO - James Dwight “Jimmy” Hebert, 68, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, at St. Luke’s Hospital in Meridian, Idaho.

Jimmy was born November 12, 1952, in Rayne, the youngest child and only son of Eldridge Joseph “Snipe” Hebert and Dora Jeanne (LeBleau) Hebert. He was educated there in Rayne and graduated from Rayne High School in 1970.

He was surrounded by cousins and neighborhood kids growing up there, and as a typical boy, spent summers and weekends barefoot, hunting, fishing, riding bicycles and getting into his share of mischief with these kids. Although he was the baby of the family, he still got his share of lickins’. His folks ran a pool hall / hamburger joint for a while when he was young, and Jimmy became quite a pool player. He enjoyed this game and played a lot throughout his life. Jimmy so loved his Mamma’s cooking and had many favorite dishes and remembered how she prepared them. The budget was meager, yet he said there always seemed to be plenty to eat and it always tasted so good because it cooked slowly, all day, making the whole neighborhood smell good. He became a very good cook himself, taking the time to simmer slowly.

After high school, Jimmy married Margaret Mary Prejean and they had a son, James “Dwight” Hebert Jr. He worked several places while they lived in the Rayne area, including an auto parts house. He enjoyed this job working with people and, at the same time, gaining more knowledge of vehicles as he began making most repairs on his own cars. Jimmy continued to take care of all the vehicles he owned.

In 1977, Margaret and Jimmy separated and he came to Oregon via a long Greyhound bus ride (that was quite the story in itself) to work on his sister and brother-in-law, Brenda and Wayne Schwabrow’s, ranch on Ellis Road West of North Powder. He worked there for a couple of years before he began working at various sawmill companies that occupied the property at the East edge of North Powder.

In the early 1990’s he accepted the position of sawmill supervisor at the time WTD owned the business. Jimmy was a fair and respected boss because he believed in second chances, once. The WTD sawmill closed in 1999, like many in the area, when environmental issues flared, so Jimmy sought other employment. He joined the Laborers Union and worked paving roads, and at the Boardman, Oregon coal fire plant during shutdown doing cleanup. He worked several years at Fleetwood Trailer in LaGrande until it closed and he applied for the job at the City of North Powder, where he worked until his retirement in 2018.

In 1984, Jimmy married Bonita Elaine Hill in Weiser, Idaho. They had a daughter Amanda Jeanne Hebert. They purchased a house in North Powder on the corner of F and 4th St. where he was living at the time of his death. He always planted a nice garden in the back yard and spent early mornings weeding and watering. He loved raising tomatoes and hot peppers for homemade salsa.

He was a member of many slow pitch softball teams in Louisiana and joined teams in Baker and LaGrande after he came to Oregon. Spring and summers were occupied with league and tournaments in the northwest. Jimmy played for Baker Jaycees, LaGrande Merchants and Wendell’s. He was chosen many times for first team all-star teams and had trophies for several home run hitting contests at these tournaments. A highlight of this hobby was going to Midland, Texas in 1987 to play in the men’s class “A” slow pitch tournament with the Wendell’s team.

In the fall, Jimmy always looked forward to deer and elk hunting and most times he would put meat in the freezer. He learned how to cut and wrap his game animals at home from Austin Coates, an old butcher and neighbor. This was the best meat every time because it was taken care of in a timely manner. Jimmy hunted pheasant, chucker, dove and had several beloved bird dogs - Zach, Buck and Jigs, and then along came the cow dogs, Sadie and Izzy. He also loved to fish, especially for bass and crappie, and was so glad to have his boat. Brownlee Reservoir was a favorite place to fish. A couple of times a year he would meet up with Idaho friends, Pat and Jack Boesel, at Woodhead Park for camping and fishing.

Jimmy was so proud of his kids. Dwight starting his own diesel service business in Louisiana, and Amanda working and living away from home nearby in LaGrande. He felt so blessed that Dwight, Patty, and Alex and Amanda were here for the holidays.

Jimmy is survived by his wife Bonita of North Powder, son Dwight (Patty) Hebert and grandsons Jacob (Jessica) Hebert, and Alex Hebert, and his first wife Margaret Hebert of Louisiana, his daughter Amanda Hebert of LaGrande, sister Jackie Penticura and brother-in-law C.J. Rogers in Louisiana, brother-in-law Elmer (Jan) Hill in North Powder, and sister-in-law Bertha (Craig) Calder in Baker Oregon, and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, sisters and brothers-in-law, Nada (Stan) Titus, Brenda (Wayne) Schwabrow and Sylvia Rogers.

A celebration of Jimmy’s life will be held April 3, 2021, at a time and location announced later.

Donations in his memory may be sent to Doernbecher Children’s Hospital in Portland or Wolf Creek Grange #596 in North Powder in care of Gray’s West & Company Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave., Baker City, Oregon 97814.

