A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 3 p.m. Monday, Dec. 28, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Iota for James Russell “T-Man” LaCombe Sr., 76, who passed away Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital.

Fr. Jude Thierry, pastor of St. Joseph Catholic Church, will be officiating for the services.

The family is requesting visiting hours to be held Monday from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home in Iota. A rosary will be recited at noon.

Interment will be in St. Joseph Cemetery.

T-Man retired after 44 years in the oil field as a diesel mechanic in the Gulf. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and active in church ministry.

Mr. LaCombe was a 4-H leader, including hosting Japanese exchange students for 12 years. For many years he served as the Iota Recreation president and baseball coach, and was a former member of the Iota Volunteer Fire Department.

T-Man was an avid New York Yankees fan. He loved his garden and helping can with his family including making his filé.

T-Man never met a stranger and thoroughly loved to visit with family and friends. His greatest joy was loving his family especially his wife. He was a humbled and loved citizen of the community in Iota.

He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Judia C. LaCombe of Iota; two children, Julie L. Hebert and husband Troy of Iota, and James R. LaCombe Jr. and wife Emma of Iota; special godchildren, Kimberly Carriere, Sid Fruge and Milton Fruge; four brothers, Earl LaCombe, Joe LaCombe and wife Bertha, Joey Clement, and Jeffrey Clement and wife Tammy; one sister, Joella C. Lease and husband Ronnie; four grandchildren, Hanna J. McFarlain, Maegan L. Dugas and husband Quinten, Trent J. McFarlain and wife Sara; and Kaeley L. Dufrene and husband Eric; nine great-grandchildren, Mason Dies, Hunter Dugas, Nicholas Hulin, Natalie Hulin, Braden Dugas, Parker Dugas, Daylen Dugas, Ally Dugas and Nathan McFarlain; special friends, Marlon and Tricia McFarlain, Robert Credeur, Carey Broussard, and Pappy Louviere; and numerous nieces and nephews.

T-Man is preceded in death by his parents, Martin and Elzia Cormier LaCombe and J.F. and Julia P. Clement; and eight siblings, Virgie Broussard, Douglas LaCombe, Dorothy Robertson, Ruby L. Doucet, J.D. LaCombe, Nelda L. Cormier, Louise L. Miller, and his twin sister, Jane L. Petitjean.

Pallbearers will be Sid Fruge, Gary LaCombe, Quinten Dugas, Eric Dufrene, Troy Hebert and Christopher Carriere.

Honorary pallbearers will be Trent McFarlain, Marlon McFarlain, Mason Dies, Nicholas Hulin, Nathan McFarlain, Hunter Dugas, Braden Dugas, Parker Dugas and Daylen Dugas.

Condolences may be sent to the family by www.geesey-ferguson.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home of Iota.