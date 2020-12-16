Jeanette Davis Newman

A private graveside service will be held for Jeannette Davis Newman, 77, who died Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, in Crowley.

Jeannette was born Oct. 1, 1943, in Crowley, to the late Frank and Ruby Stafford Davis.

She is survived by her daughter, Marlana Martin and companion Lee Bentley of Winder, Georgia; two sons, Pacerd Newman and wife Melanie of Crowley, and Patrick Newman and wife Susan of Woodbridge, Virginia; her sister, Kay Cuccio and husband Guy of Crowley; her brother, Charles Wayne Davis and companion Dianne Hobbs of Crowley; six grandchildren, Stephanie Martin, Mckenna Newman McMahon, Meghan Newman, Benjamin Newman, Tillie Morgan and Eric Newman; and six great-grandchildren, Lance, Jayden, Maddox and Levi Morgan, Brileigh Newman and Savannah Hebert.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Donald Newman.

