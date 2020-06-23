RAYNE - Funeral services will be held Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at a 10 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rayne, for Jeannie Henry Petitjean, 65, who died Sunday, June 21, at St. Vincent’s Hospital in Birmingham, Alabama.

Interment will be in the St. Joseph Cemetery #2, Mausoleum in Rayne.

Rev. Brent Smith, Pastor of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rayne, will be the Celebrant of the Funeral Mass and will conduct the funeral services.

Survivors include her three children, Abbie Petitjean Weaver and spouse Chris of Birmingham, Alabama, Katie Petitjean Wootten and spouse Zach of Cullman, Alabama and John “Buddy” Petitjean and spouse Jennifer of Brierfield, Alabama; six grandchildren, Elizabeth, Matthew, Bella, Nora Kate, Avery and Olivia; mother, Janell McBride Henry of Rayne; four sisters, Josie Henry of Rayne, Vickie Henry of Naples, Florida, Susan Henry LeBlanc and spouse Stephan of Marietta, Georgia, and Debra Henry of Hattiesburg, Mississippi; brother, Mike Henry of Rayne, father-in-law, John Allen Petitjean of Rayne; two sisters-in-law, Brenda Petitjean Istre and spouse Mike of Dallas, Texas and Lynette Frederick and spouse James of Maurice; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Keith Allen Petitjean; father, Eugene Joseph Henry; niece, Heather Nichole Henry; sister-in-law, Deborah Gandy Henry; mother-in-law, Nellie Trahan Petitjean; brother-in-law, Chris Petitjean; nephew, Robert Neal; and uncle, Edward “Ed” Henry.

Pallbearers will be John “Buddy” Petitjean, John Allen Petitjean, Mike Henry, Mike Istre, Chris Weaver and Zach Wootten.

A Rosary will be prayed Monday, June 29, at 6 p.m. in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne.

The family requests that visitation be observed in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne on Monday, June 29, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Tuesday, June 30, from 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

Friends may view the obituary and guestbook online at www.gossenfuneralhome.net.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Gossen Funeral Home, Inc. of Rayne, LA, (337) 334-3141.