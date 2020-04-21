Jeffery Paul LeBlanc, 54, passed away Saturday, April 18, 2020, at the Heart Hospital in Lafayette.

He is survived by his wife, Laura Sauce LeBlanc; son, Logan Michael LeBlanc; his parents, Hilliard and Peggy Hayes LeBlanc Jr.; and many cousins.

Jeffery is preceded in death by his grandparents, Hilliard and Louise LeBlanc Sr., and Warren and Tally Hayes.

He is a graduate of Notre Dame High School and earned degree in Electrical Engineering from USL. Jeffery owned his own business “JPL Engineering Consultants.”

He was an avid fisherman and enjoyed going out on his boat. Jeffery was a member of the Kiwanis Club of Lafayette. He was also a great cook, which he learned from his grandma Hayes.

Fr. Randall Moreau, pastor of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Mermentau, will officiate private graveside service in Woodlawn Mausoleum.

Condolences may be sent to the family by www.geesey-ferguson.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home of Crowley.