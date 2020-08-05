Jesse “Nick” Wilson

October 10, 1934 - August 1, 2020

A private funeral service will be held for Jesse Wilson, 85, on Aug. 8, at the Love of Christ Baptist Church at 1120 W. Hutchinson Ave., Crowley.

The viewing will be from 9 a.m. to noon. The funeral will be from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Pastor Corwin Dale Morgan will officiate the home going.

Jesse Wilson entered into eternal rest on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, after years of dedicated service to family, community and last but not least God. He passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family and loved ones.

He leaves behind his loving wife, Ruth Andrus-Wilson of Crowley; one stepson, Jeffery Andrus (friend) Lanie Vaughn of Crowley; three stepdaughters, Melanie Andrus-Guillory (Donald) of Houston, Texas, Stephanie Andrus Jackson (Chriss) of Carrolton, Texas, and Valerie Sanders and daughter Kia of Sacramento, California; three sisters, Norma J. Wilson Washington, Theresa Hall Harmon of Crowley; and Burline Hall Vallier (Bishop James) of Alexandria; one brother, Herman Hall (Sharon) of Houston, Texas; two sisters-in-law, Beatrice Wilson of Daly City, California, and Marlene Teate “adopted daughter” of Harbor City, California; as well as a host of very special nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends dear to his heart.

Mr. Wilson is preceded in death by his father, Earl Carver Wilson Sr. (Emma Daniel); and his mother, Elizabeth Rentrope Wilson; two sisters, Hazel Wilson Gage (Holland Sr.) and Carolyn Wilson Gage (Ralph Sr.); and seven brothers, Earl Jr., Clyde, Luther, Wallace, Willard and Fred Wilson Sr. and Sherman Hall.

Due to COVID-19, masks are required for those in attendance.

Words of condolence may be expressed at fordandjosephfh.com.

Ford and Joseph Funeral Home, 577 N. Avenue C, Crowley, (337) 514-5217, is in charge of arrangements.