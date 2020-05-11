Private graveside services were held for Joan Hickman Guidry, 93, who died Monday, May 4, 2020, at 12:45 p.m. at her residence in Crowley.

Deacon Tom Sommers officiated the graveside service.

Burial was in Woodlawn Mausoleum.

Mrs. Guidry was a member of the British Brides Club and the Attakapas. She was a licensed hairdresser and a senior instructor at a beauty school.

She loved cooking and family gatherings. She was also very talented and artistic.

Early in her marriage, she sewed her children’s clothing. She could smock and do crewel embroidery. She created beautiful painted porcelain pieces while attending classes with friends.

Joan also enjoyed playing cards and loved taking trips to casinos with close friends. She was affectionately called Meme by her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Mrs. Guidry is survived by two daughters, Carol Guidry Longenbaugh and husband Lawrence of Sulphur, and Mechelle Guidry of Breaux Bridge; one son, C.J. Guidry III of Crowley; seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, C.J. Guidry Jr.; one daughter, Angelle Guidry; her parents, Sidney and Florence Hickman.

The family wishes to thank Hospice and her many caregivers with a special THANKS to Suzanne Boullion for her loving care and dedication to Mrs. Guidry.

