Funeral services will be held Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at 11 a.m. in the Chapel of Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home for Joan Walsh Kidder, 64, who died Sunday, June 21, 2020, at 6:30 p.m. surrounded by her loving family.

Rev. Jimmy Broussard, Pastor of First Presbyterian Church, will officiate for the services. The family requests visiting hours Tuesday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Wednesday from 8 a.m. to service time. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery.

Joan is survived by one daughter, Jeanne Young and her fiance’ Shane Harrington of Crowley; two sons, Brent LeDoux and his wife Tracy of Youngsville and Dustin Kidder and his wife Becky of Crowley; one sister, Donna Heyduck and her husband John of Bridge City, Texas; one brother, Blaine Walsh and his wife Sally of Iota; nine grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Donald Blaine Walsh Sr. and Margery Stewart Walsh.

Pallbearers will be Brent Ledoux, Dustin Kidder, Shane Harrington, Blaine Walsh, John Heyduck and Donald LeDoux. Honorary pallbearers will be Cole Brigola, Tyler LeDoux and David Heyduck.

A special thank you to Christie Heyduck for her love, support and compassion. The family also wishes to thank Our Lady of Lourdes Home Health and Hospice for their love and support during these last few months.

Words of comfort may be sent to the family at www.geesey-ferguson.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home, 301 North Avenue F, Crowley, LA 70526, 337-783-3313.