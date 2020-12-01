Private graveside services will be held at Woodlawn Cemetery in Crowley for John A. Allemand Sr., 60, who died Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, at 1:50 p.m. in Thibodaux.

Fr. Jason Vidrine, pastor of Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, will officiate for the services.

John will be cremated and his ashes buried with his father in Woodlawn Cemetery.

John is survived by his son, John Alan Allemand Jr. and wife Annalise of Houma; his mother, Genevieve “Genie” Bertrand Alleman of Thibodaux.

He was preceded in death by his father, Stanley J. Allemand.

Words of comfort may be sent to the family at www.geesey-ferguson.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home, 301 N. Avenue F, Crowley, 337-783-3313.