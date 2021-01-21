John Samuel “Sam” Treadway, born in Port Sulphur on Oc. 6, 1942, son of the late LeRoy Joseph Treadway Sr. and Willamae LeBland, passed away Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, at the age of 78.

Sam enjoyed working outside and spending time with family.

He is survived by his daughter, Shelly Peshoff (Daniel) of Lake Charles; son, Brian Treadway of Lake Charles; brothers, LeRoy Treadway Jr. (Pat) of Ft. Walton, Florida, Paul Treadway of Lafayette, Nelson James Treadway of Conroe, Texas, Charles “Nick” Treadway (Deanna) of Crowley; grandchildren, D.J. Peshoff (Krysten), Brandon Treadway, Brooke Coner; brother-in-law, Robert St. Romain (Sandy) of Conroe, Texas; numerous nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Angela Treadway; parents; and daughter, Sonya Conner.

A graveside memorial service will be in Lacassine Cemetery Saturday, Jan. 23, at 10 a.m.

Rev. John Payne will officiate.

Cremation has been entrusted to Johnson & Brown Funeral Home of Iowa.

