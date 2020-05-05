Mr. John Walter Hutchison, 79, peacefully passed away at his residence in Lafayette on Sunday, May 3, 2020, with his family by his side.

A Memorial service will be held at a later date to celebrate and honor his life. Please keep his family in your thoughts and prayers.

John Walter Hutchison was born Oct. 16, 1940, in Crowley. He served his country as a sergeant in the United States Marine Corps. He attended McNeese University, graduating in 1963 and then Tulane University School of Law, where he earned his Juris Doctor in 1966.

Mr. Hutchison resided in Lafayette and was a partner at the law firm of Voorhies & Labbe, where he was a member and the first president of the Southwest Louisiana Bankruptcy Bar Association formed in 1988.

He was a member of the Lafayette Parish, 15th Judicial District, the Louisiana State and American Bar Associations. Mr. Hutchison’s professional career extended to the Lafayette business community as well. In the early 90s, he was involved in starting PPM Contractors, Inc., where he served as president from 1992 through 2000.

Mr. Hutchison was a Member of the Krewe of Gabriel for many years and served as Duke and as Float Captain.

Mr. Hutchison loved the outdoors. He was an avid duck hunter and fisherman. He was a member of Alligator Slough Hunting Club, where he served as president for many years. He also had a lifelong love of Labrador Retrievers.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Jane Lawrence Hutchison; one son, Michael Bryan Hutchison and wife Valerie Hutchison; one daughter, Mary Hutchison Richard and husband Arthur Richard; three grandchildren, Bella Hutchison, Emily Richard and Caroline Hutchison; one brother James Michael Hutchison Sr. and wife Corky.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John Bertrand Hutchison and Gloria Larcade Hutchison.

The family would like to thank Judy Nero, Barbara Darby and everyone at St. Joseph’s Hospice for their kindness and for the excellent care they provided to Mr. Hutchison in his final days.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. Joseph Hospice of Acadiana, LLC, 923 W. Pinhook Rd., Lafayette, La. 70503

