Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 20, at Woodlawn Cemetery for Minister (Sgt.) Johnny Lee Clement, who died Saturday, May 16, 2020 at Acadia General Hospital.

Pastor Leo P. Kelly will officiate for the services.

Private visitation will be held from 8:30 a.m. until 9:30 a.m. at Ford and Joseph Funeral Home in Crowley.

He is survived by his spouse, Bobby Roberts Clement; on son, Jonathan (Nicole) Clement of Vernal, Utah; one sister, Joyce Marie Breaux of Breaux Bridge; one brother, Gerald (Debra) Clement of North Carolina; seven grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Whitney and Mary Clement; three brothers, Wilfred Clement, Whitney Clement and Percy Clement; and one sister, Patricia Clement.

Pallbearers will be the Deacons and members of Greater Love Family Worship.

Johnny was a graduate of H.C. Ross High School, Class of 1968. He also served in the United States Air Force, serving in Vietnam.

Ford and Joseph Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.