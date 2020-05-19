Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 19, at Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home Chapel for Joseph Smith Miciotto, 72, who passed away May 16, 2020, at Louisiana Extended Care Hospital in Lafayette.

Rev. Peter Gaughan, pastor of First United Methodist Church, will be officiating for the services.

The family is requesting visiting hours to be held Monday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home.

Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery.

He is survived by his wife of 29 years, Claire Breaux Miciotto of Crowley; two sons, Mark and David Miciotto, both of Crowley; three sisters, Betty Miciotto Rougeau of Crowley, Loretta Miciotto Wilson and husband Richard of DeWitt, Arkansas, and Becky Miciotto and friend Bert Marek of Lewisville, Texas; one niece, Rachelle Rougeau Hogelin and husband Pat of Spring, Texas; one nephew, Michael Rougeau and wife Lesley of Crowley; four great-nieces and nephews, Elise and Cade Hogelin and Grant and Kate Rougeau; and his in-laws, Marie and Jackie Atkinson, Frances and Don Allen, Louis and Anne Breaux, and David and Kathy Breaux; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Joe is preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Margie Smith Miciotto III; his paternal grandparents, Joseph and Loretta Beurlot Miciotto II; and his maternal grandparents George and Gladys Toler Smith.

Pallbearers will be Earl “Butch” John, Michael Rougeau, Ben Huesers, C.J. Guidry, Stephen Hamic and David Breaux.

Honorary pallbearers will be Richard Wilson, George Bel and Bert Marek.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Autism Society of Acadiana: 3108 W. Pinhook Drive Lafayette, LA 70508; First United Methodist Church Building Fund, P.O. Box 1064 Crowley, LA 70527; and/or a charity of your choice.

Condolences and memories may be sent by www.geesey-ferguson.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home of Crowley.