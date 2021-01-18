Nov. 15 1973 ~ Jan. 17, 2021

Services will be held for Joshua Kyle Carmichael, 47, of Scott on Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, at 10:30 a.m.

Visitation will be held at Family Life Church, 2223 Dulles Drive, Lafayette, from 8:30 a.m. until the time of service.

Pastor Todd Menard and Pastor Brandon Miller will conduct the service. Interment will be at the Fournet/Carmichael Cemetery in St. Martinville.

Joshua was a fun loving and funny person who had a natural way of telling jokes and stories guaranteed to make you laugh. He had a big heart and loved his family. He was a graduate of Notre Dame High School and attended UL Lafayette. He was a previous employee of RigNet.

He enjoyed all things motorized, especially motorcycles, and recently was able to buy his dream, a Harley-Davidson. He was incredibly hard-headed and did whatever he wanted most of the time. His life was not without problems, but he knew Jesus as his savior and is with Him now, which gives his family great comfort.

Survivors include his daughter, Zoe Carmichael Walker (John); his parents, Ted and Judy Carmichael; his sisters, Ashley Doyle (Blake) and Summer Helo (Henry); his nieces and nephew, Blake Lejeune (Chad), Isla and Amelia Helo and Drew Doyle. He also is survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins and great-nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Benjamin Carmichael and his grandparents, Charles and Jenny Carmichael and Laodice and Mae Delle Chiasson.

Pallbearers will be Henry Helo, Blake Doyle, Chad Lejeune, John Walker, Joel Carmichael, Mark Wales, Oliver Carmichael, Steve Chiasson, Mazen Jeyusi and Drew Doyle.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to donor.klove.com or call 1-800-525-LOVE.

Masks will be provided at the entrance to the church if needed.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home, 301 North Avenue F, Crowley, (337) 783-3313.