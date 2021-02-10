A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. Friday, Feb. 12, at Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home Chapel for Kathleen Ann Doucet, 64, who passed away Monday, Feb. 8, 2021, in Crowley.

Kathy was born in Crowley and graduated from Crowley High School in 1974. She worked in the insurance business for Landry Harris and Co. for 16 years and in human resources for various other companies.

Of all the positions she held over the years, the roles of wife, mom and especially Gammie were the ones she was most proud of.

She will be remembered as an excellent cook who made anyone and everyone who sat at her table feel like family, as someone who couldn’t get through telling a joke without laughing, as a dancing queen and life of the party, and for her bright, beautiful smile.

She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Kathy is survived by her husband, Calvin James Doucet of Crowley; her daughter, Rachael Smith Lopez of Jennings; and two grandchildren, AnnMarie Lopez and Audrey “Rosie” Lopez, both of Jennings.

She is preceded in death by her mother, Louella Domingue Cuccio and husband Jim; and her father, William “Bill” Myers.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home of Crowley.

Fr. Jason Vidrine, pastor of Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, will be officiating for the service.

The family is requesting visiting hours to be held Friday from noon to the time of service at 4 p.m. with a rosary being recited at 2 p.m. Friday.

Kathy has chosen to be cremated and instead remembered through a display of pictures showing happy times and memories.

Condolences may be sent to the family by www.geesey-ferguson.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home of Crowley.