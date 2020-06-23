RAYNE - Funeral services were held Friday, June 19, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Gossen Funeral Home Chapel in Rayne, for Keith Joseph Hulin, 57, who died Saturday, June 13, at Lafayette General Medical Center Hospital in Lafayette.

Interment was in the Abshire Cemetery in Kaplan.

Deacon Denis LaCroix of St. Joseph Catholic Church conducted the funeral services.

Survivors include his wife, Linda Hulin; daughter, Erica Paige Hulin and companion Ronald James Sinegal; son, Timothy Leehale Hulin and companion Brooke Brasseaux, all of Rayne; nine grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and a brother, Julius Hulin and spouse Rebecca Hulin of New Iberia.

He was preceded in death by an infant son, Keith Thomas Leo Hulin; father, Leo Hulin Sr.; mother, Elaine Domingue Hulin; and two sisters, Helen Marie Hulin and Elizabeth Hulin.

The family requested visitation observed in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne on Friday, June 19, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

