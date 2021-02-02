Crystal Beach, TX - Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 6, 2021 at a 1:00 pm Mass of Christian Burial at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rayne, LA for Konner Elliot Trahan, originally from Scott, LA and Rayne, LA, received his angel wings at the young age of 27 at his parents home in Crystal Beach, TX, Sunday, January 31, 2021 at 8:05 am. His battle with stomach cancer was short, but he fought bravely until the time of his passing.

Interment will be in the St. Joseph Cemetery #2, Mausoleum in Rayne, LA.

Fr. Brent Smith, Pastor of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rayne, LA will be the Celebrant of the Funeral Mass and will conduct the funeral services.

Konner was born on June 5, 1993 in Lafayette, LA to Kevin Wayne Trahan and Katrinka Elizabeth Mire Trahan. He attended school in Rayne, LA, and enjoyed driving tractors, working with computers, and fishing with his dad and "Pop" Trahan. Konner was his parents sidekick and tagged along on their adventures in moving to Fort Worth, TX then Crystal Beach, TX over the last few years. Konner was blessed to be mentored by some special family friends, Rod Boulley, Curtis Darby, Shannon Elliot, Danny Guidry, Charley Steen and his special uncle Corwin Mire. Konner had a pure heart and touched all who met him. He will be missed greatly, but will continue to spread joy in heaven.

Survivors include his parents, Kevin Wayne Trahan and Katrinka Elizabeth Mire Trahan, one brother, Kirk Dononvan Trahan and spouse Lauren S. Trahan, one niece, Caroline G. Trahan, two uncles, Corwin Mire and spouse Pebbles K. Mire, Carroll Benoit, godmother, Jackie Broussard, godfather, Ronnie Kidder, honorary godmothers, Stephanie Roy Lormand, Veronica Terro.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Milton Joseph Mire and Ora Mire, paternal grandparents, Shelton Trahan and Levan Trahan, one aunt, Sharon Trahan Benoit, one uncle, Martin "Keith" Trahan.

A Rosary will be prayed Friday, February 5, 2021 at 6:00 pm in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne LA.

The family requests that visitation be observed in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne LA on Friday, February 5, 2021 from 2:00 pm to 8:30 pm and on Saturday, February 6, 2021 from 8:00 am to 12:30 pm.

The Trahan family would like to thank Dr. Robert Wolff, Dr. Natalie Walton, staff on G19 and G20 floors of M.D. Anderson. Also the Hospice Care Team, Barbara, Kelly and Kim for their help and guidance as Konner battled cancer.

