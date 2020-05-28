Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, May 30, for Landon Lee Monceaux, 22, who died in Aurora, Colorado, on Tuesday May, 19, 2020.

Visitation will be held on Saturday from 10 a.m. until service time.

Pastor Jamie Tyler will officiate the funeral services and the burial will follow in the Woodlawn Cemetery.

He is survived by his daughter, Hinata Monceaux of Aurora, Colorado; his mother, Kayla M. LaFleur and husband Nick of Youngsville; his father, Dean Monceaux and wife Shelly of Richard; a sister, Ryleigh LaFleur; six brothers, Reece and Jace LaFleur of Youngsville, and Daigan, Sayer, Cohen and Sylas Monceaux, all of Richard; his grandparents, Sandra Johnson of Rayne, Larry and Sylvia Monceaux of Crowley, Ronald and Rhonda LaPoint of Cypress, Texas, and Albert and Charmaine Kibodeaux of Egan.

He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Floyd J. Monceaux Jr.

You may view the obituary, sign the guest registry and express condolences to Mr. Monceaux’s family at www.duhonfuneralhome.com.