Funeral services will be held Sunday, Aug. 30, at 2 p.m. in the Chapel of Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home for Larry James Richard, 75, who died Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, at 4:02 p.m. at Lafayette General Medical Center.

Mr. Richard was a longtime resident of Morse and was retired from USDA Grain service office in Crowley as a rice inspector.

Rev. Jimmy Broussard will officiate for the service.

The family had requested visiting hours Saturday from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday from 8 a.m. to service time. In following Mr. Richard’s wishes, he will be cremated and buried at a later date.

Mr. Richard is survived by his wife of 37 years, Janelle Leger Richard of Morse; one daughter, Amy Richard of Baton Rouge; one son, Larry J. “Richie” Richard II and his Amy of Baton Rouge; three step-daughters, Greta Vincent and husband Jeffery of Morse, Cristal Breaux and husband James of Crowley, and Chanda Banks and partner Anna Arceneaux of Morse; one sister, Norma Cates of Morse; three brothers, Paul Richard and wife Loretta of Gueydan, Oran Richard and wife Julie of Jennings and Kermit Richard of Crowley; 13 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by a son, Anthony “Jamie” Richard; a grandson, Zachary Richard; his parents, Telesmar and Virgie Hargrave Richard; four sisters, Hilda Richard Duhon, Virginia Richard Cormier, Margaret Richard Broussard and Myrna Richard Kibodeaux; and one brother, Elbe Richard.

Words of comfort may be sent to the family at www.geesey-ferguson.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home, 301 N. Avenue F, Crowley, 337-783-3313.