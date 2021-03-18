RAYNE - Memorial services will be held Saturday, March 20, 2021, at a 4:00 pm at Gossen Funeral Home Chapel in Rayne, LA for Larry Norman Whitehouse, 68, who died Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at his daughter's residence in Crowley.

Pastor Gene Lee with First Baptist Church in Rayne, will conduct the memorial services. His family will be bring his ashes back to his home town in West Virginia.

Mr. Larry enjoyed spending time with his family, hunting watching Nascar, mechanic work. He loved traveling and was a Life Time Member of the NRA. He was retired after 28 years from John N. John Trucking Company in Crowley. Larry was a devoted husband and father. He loved unconditionally, always put others first and lived very selflessly. He will be missed tremendously by all who knew him.

Survivors include his wife of 38 years, Julia Faye Istre Whitehouse of Rayne, five children, Amanda Whitehouse Guilbeau and spouse Jacob of Rayne, Meegan Whitehouse Richard and spouse Larry of Crowley, Rachael Simon Guillory and spouse Quintin of Lafayette, Nicole Simon of Crowley, Larry Keith Whitehouse and spouse Angela of Charleston, WV, nine grandchildren, Chloe' Guilbeau, Ethan Guilbeau, Will "Jamie" Davis, Sylvie Jones, Jonathan Simon, Kimberly Sharon, Kaleb Sharon, Wyatt Whitehouse, Amelia Whitehouse, one great granddaughter, Alicia Deaville, three sisters, Janet Southall and spouse Bill of Evans, WV, Karen Whitehouse of Richmond, KY, Beverly Tackett of Ravenna, OH, two brothers, Cecil Whitehouse and spouse Theresa of Cottageville, WV, Charles Whitehouse of Ripley, WV, six in laws, Ray Istre and spouse Margaret of Crowley, Lisa Corkin and spouse Donnie of Mountain Home, AR, Christopher Istre and spouse Trudy of Baytown, TX, Gregory Istre of Crowley, Angela Istre and spouse Bill of Crowley, Veronica Duplichain and spouse Alcide of Crowley, numerous nieces and nephews, numerous great nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his infant son, Kenneth Whitehouse, father, Harold Whitehouse, mother, Lelia Parrish Whitehouse, granddaughter, Alyssa Whitehouse, two brothers, Richard Whitehouse, Robert "Bobby" Whitehouse, two sisters in law, Dottie Whitehouse, Ruth Whitehouse, father and mother in laws, Widley and Lois Istre, two brothers in law, Ravien Istre, Eddie Jones, niece, Cindy Rhodes, two nephews, Lawrence "Junior" Tackett, Jr., Corey Istre, godchild, Gabrielle Henry.

The family requests that visitation be observed in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne LA on Saturday March 20, 2021 from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm.

A special thanks to Traditions Health & Oschner Lafayette General Medical Center in Lafayette.

