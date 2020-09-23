BROUSSARD - Laura Trahan Washispack was born on October 29, 1938, in Rayne. She went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on September 19, 2020.

Memorial services will be held Saturday, October 3, at 10:30 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 200 W. Main St., Broussard, LA 70518. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. prior to the service.

Laura was fully devoted to Jesus and constantly grew in her walk with Christ. She loved reading the Bible and serving at her church. Laura was also a devoted mother to her four children.

She grew up in Rayne and attended St. Joseph High School where she played basketball. She was captain of the ladies’ basketball team and her grandchildren followed in her footsteps and played sports throughout high school and college. She graduated from St. Joseph High School in 1956. After marriage she stayed at home and cared for her four children in New Iberia. In 1970, the family moved to Baton Rouge. She helped her children adjust to new schools in Baton Rouge and began working part-time. In 1978, the family moved from Baton Rouge to Alexandria. Then in 1983, the family relocated to Lafayette where she was excited to be back home.

Once her children were grown, Laura began working full time as a secretary/administrative assistant at Tenneco Oil Company in Lafayette. She worked at Tenneco for nine years and quickly became an asset to the company before they were bought out by Chevron/Mobil. During her employment at Tenneco, she was also a night-time student at the University of Southwestern Louisiana (now University of Louisiana at Lafayette) completing her degree and became certified as a Certified Professional Secretary through Professional Secretaries International. She was also a member of the Azalea Chapter of Professional Secretaries International and served as president of the chapter. After her employment at Tenneco ended, she began working as a legal secretary for attorney Wendell Bares, who also worked at Tenneco as legal counsel. Laura and Wendell worked together for many years until she was 78 years of age and her health began declining because of her vascular dementia.

Laura enjoyed gardening, sewing, crafting, reading and listening to her favorite recording artist, Neil Diamond. Laura loved sports and played softball at St. Louis King of France Catholic Church in Baton Rouge when her children were young, and they were always at the softball fields. Laura also began a craft booth at the St. Louis King of France Church fair called “Stuff and Such”. She taught her daughters how to paint, sew, knit, crochet and do all sorts of crafts to sell in the booth. Her sons built small boxes and other crafts for the booth. Laura’s booth brought in the most money for the church for several years in a row.

Later in life Laura began to enjoy traveling and made a pilgrimage to the Holy Land with fellow parishioners from St. Pius Catholic Church in Lafayette. Laura moved to Broussard and joined Our Lady of Sacred Heart in Broussard. She volunteered at the church during her free time away from her gardening and filled in for the church secretary from time to time. Laura was proud of her four children and nine grandchildren and enjoyed celebrating their many accomplishments.

Laura will be greatly missed. Her family wishes to thank Christina Graham, RN, Dr. Robert Savoy, and Chaplain Dana Casey of Willis Knighten Hospice of Bossier City for the outstanding care they provided to Laura during her courageous and relentless battle with vascular dementia, Alzheimer’s and kidney disease. Also, thank you to Laura’s long-time nephrologist, Dr Juan Zeik, MD, Lafayette. Also, the family wishes to thank Kathy Thomas, Shu Lister and Leticia Jefferson for the loving care they provided to “Ms. Laura” in coordination with Laura’s daughter, Melissa Moreau Miller, and her son-in-law, John L. Miller, during her last months of life.

Laura was preceded in death by her father, Sidney Trahan and her mother, Rosa Meche Trahan. Laura is survived by two sons, Quentin (Lisette) Washispack and Christopher Washispack; two daughters, Celeste Washispack (Rhett) Stout and Melissa Washispack Moreau (John) Miller. “Grammy” is survived by nine grandchildren, Abby (Ryan) Southard, Hope (Zack) Danyla, Seth Washispack, Ethan Washispack, Cameron Stout, Mallory (Thomas) Stout Hymel, Kaitlyn Moreau (fiancé Aaron), Cydney Moreau (fiancé’ Nicky) and Ryan (Fabian) Christopher Washispack Speyrer; and two great-grandchildren, McCoy Southard and Sophia Speyrer. Laura is also survived by her two loving brothers and their spouses, John (Wanda) Trahan and Thomas (Paula) Trahan; and four nephews and a niece, Barry (Melissa Hedt) Trahan, children Keagan (Bill) Cecil and Kaya Hedt; Shannon (Camille)Trahan, children Madison, and Brodie; Leslie Trahan; Brett Trahan, and child, Taylen; and Blaine.

In honor of Laura’s life, donations can be made to Hospice of Acadiana www.hospiceacadiana.com , Alzheimer’s Association www.alz.org or Catholic Disaster Relief www.catholiccharitiesacadiana.org